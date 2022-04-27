South London’s Midas the Jagaban gangs up with Nigeria’s Liya to share pro-marijuana anthem ‘420’

The South London raised Nigerian, Midas the Jagaban, and Nigeria’s Liya teamed up to celebrate ‘Mary Jane’ in a cleverly dubbed piece called ‘420’. This tasteful blend of Nigerian Afrobeats and South African Amapiano is beneficent considering it’s Midas the Jagaban’s comeback after her 2020 debut ‘Come We Bill It’ and ‘Party with a Jagaban’. The duo appear in the fun visuals portraying the highs and highs of stoners, not shy of laughable shimmies. What could possibly go wrong?

Catch this smokers’ anthem below.

Leave your vote 1 point Upvote Downvote

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

