South London’s Midas the Jagaban gangs up with Nigeria’s Liya to share pro-marijuana anthem ‘420’

Photo: Courtesy of the publicist

The South London raised Nigerian, Midas the Jagaban, and Nigeria’s Liya teamed up to celebrate ‘Mary Jane’ in a cleverly dubbed piece called ‘420’. This tasteful blend of Nigerian Afrobeats and South African Amapiano is beneficent considering it’s Midas the Jagaban’s comeback after her 2020 debut ‘Come We Bill It’ and ‘Party with a Jagaban’. The duo appear in the fun visuals portraying the highs and highs of stoners, not shy of laughable shimmies. What could possibly go wrong?

Catch this smokers’ anthem below.

