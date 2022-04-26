Listen to Ghanaian Afropop singer Lamie’s new dance record ‘Ginger’

Earlier in the month, Ghanaian Afropop singer Lamie released a vibrant, colourful record titled ‘Ginger’. The bilingual song is about partying on a Friday night with some friends and having a good time. It is terrific and is taken from her forthcoming EP called ‘Black Bird’. Moving independently, the artist—real name Monica—with the trained voice has faced several obstacles beyond her control and has had to make necessary changes to survive as an artist. Stream the Deelawbeatz produced track below.

We are looking forward to seeing the official music video for the uptempo song.

