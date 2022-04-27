GRUNGECAKE

Key Glock shares live acoustic video for ‘Ambition for Cash’: Watch

He is the furthest thing from lazy.

Taking it to another route from his usual delivery, Memphis-born legend Key Glock releases the acoustic version of his track, ‘Ambition for Cash’. Hustlers will flock to the most-streamed song from his deluxe album because it denotes making lots of money, his addiction to it, and the hard work it takes to get it. But that’s not all. He also talks about what that amount of money and lifestyle often attracts. Watch the video below to see flautists in yellow create the backing track for the performance.

If you haven’t yet, listen to the deluxe version of his album ‘Yellow Tape 2’ too.

Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

