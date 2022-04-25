GRUNGECAKE

Brooklyn rapper Dboy Lo gets introspective with ‘My Experience’: Watch

One of the prominent figures named in GS9 member Bobby Shmurda’s 2014 hit record ‘Hot Nigga’, Dboy Lo or “Mitch”, released a new track called ‘My Experience’ and its visual component. In the record, the Brooklyn rapper shares heartfelt lyrics about his mother surviving cancer, the puzzles and harsh reality of being a real gangster, and the types of friends who will only show their version of support when he no longer needs them.

At the beginning of the music video, he highlights a drive-thru shooting at a McDonald’s in Brooklyn in 2019. Based on the footage and the video’s description on YouTube, it is unclear if he has any connection to the act of violence.

If you want to know more about Dboy Lo, check out this interview he did in 2019. Watch the video below that sees the artist in the chair at a psychotherapist’s office. His latest project, ‘The One They Left Out’, is out now.

Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

