Two days ago, McDonald’s Indonesia announced its celebratory menu items in-tandem with Sanrio’s Hello Kitty’s fiftieth anniversary are now available in-store. The Prosperity Menu meal has a Beef Prosperity Burger, Curly Fries, and a Dragon Fruit Fizz.

If you are in Indonesia, head to your nearest Mekdi or order the limited meal on McDelivery. It is also available on GrabFood, GoFood and ShopeeFood. Let us know how it tastes.

