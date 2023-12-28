Barack Obama shares top films list for 2023

The films from he and his wife’s company—Higher Grounds Productions—are in the top three spots.

Former US President Barack Obama shared his top films list on X, formerly known as Twitter. The list highlights released from this year including Oppenheimer, American Fiction, and an Air. In a statement, the former POTUS posted, “Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections. It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better. I’m biased since these movies were produced by Higher Ground, but these are in fact three of the best films I saw this year.”

See the list below to see if any of your favourites films made the list.

Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections. It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better. Here are some films that reflect their hard work over the last year — including some like… pic.twitter.com/TMH9LeQgsT — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 27, 2023

