Barack Obama shares top films list for 2023

Photo: Instagram

The films from he and his wife’s company—Higher Grounds Productions—are in the top three spots.

Photo: Instagram

Former US President Barack Obama shared his top films list on X, formerly known as Twitter. The list highlights released from this year including Oppenheimer, American Fiction, and an Air. In a statement, the former POTUS posted, “Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections. It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better. I’m biased since these movies were produced by Higher Ground, but these are in fact three of the best films I saw this year.”

See the list below to see if any of your favourites films made the list.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

McDonald’s Indonesia celebrates 50th anniversary with Hello Kitty meal

Childish Gambino plans to release new music soon