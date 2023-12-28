Summer Walker surprises fans with visual for ‘Drown In My Love’

Summer Walker released the official music video for her new track ‘Drown In My Love’ this week. Donning a captivating vintage hunter green and white polka dot dress, a matching pearl set, and blonde tresses, the Atlantan superstar sings about potentially rekindling a relationship and healing. It is a short treatment (1:44), shot in a vertical landscape, co-starring DMV rapper Foggieraw. Foggieraw. The music video is on YouTube’s Trending chart sitting at #42.

Unfortunately for now, you cannot find the song on streaming platforms. If you want to hear the song more than once, watch it again.

