Summer Walker surprises fans with visual for ‘Drown In My Love’

Summer Walker released the official music video for her new track ‘Drown In My Love’ this week. Donning a captivating vintage hunter green and white polka dot dress, a matching pearl set, and blonde tresses, the Atlantan superstar sings about potentially rekindling a relationship and healing. It is a short treatment (1:44), shot in a vertical landscape, co-starring DMV rapper Foggieraw. Foggieraw. The music video is on YouTube’s Trending chart sitting at #42.

Unfortunately for now, you cannot find the song on streaming platforms. If you want to hear the song more than once, watch it again.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

