Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen put the girls on front street in ‘Broadway Girls’: Watch

These hoes ain’t loyal.

Fresh off of the proposal to his girlfriend India Royale, the Chicago-native entrepreneur also notoriously known for busting back at the robbers who trespassed their Atlanta home over the Summer with her now-fiancé, Lil Durk teamed up with Tennesse-bred Country singer Morgan Wallen for a track called ‘Broadway Girls’. If you aren’t familiar with Morgan Wallen, he was a contestant on The Voice and was originally on Usher’s team and Adam Levine’s team. He was eliminated and released his first project with Panacea Records in 2015.

In February, Wallen was caught saying a racial slur in a video clip to some friends. Subsequently, he was under fire for it but incurred a 1,220 spike in digital album sales and 327 per cent in song sales. According to this report on NBC News, his record label suspended his contract and dropped him from multiple radio stations.

Suppose we’re about telling the truth, and we are strong enough to hear it. In that case, there are a lot of people—not just White—like Morgan Wallen who claim to say the derogatory word jokingly in front of their “Black friends”, and in defence, their Black friends claim that they don’t see or feel any harm in it because their friends that aren’t Black are the kinds of people that they believe aren’t racist. I’m no race or moral police, but they are out there, and baby, they thrive in private.

As far as the collaboration that had their fans stunned, it is a record about deceptive women. Specifically, these women take advantage of men (“they don’t love you, and they only love you right now”). It is a harsh truth, but these people come in all genders, ages and customs. Have a look at the well-made music video by two revelled artists below. It’s going to do numbers.

