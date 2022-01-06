Here’s why people think Kylie Jenner had her second baby with Travis Scott

Aside from fans noticing that Kylie Jenner hasn’t posted a photo of herself to her Instagram account 297 million followers since November 4 until January 1, in one of Travis Barker’s posts from Christmas time, he has a living room picture. There’s a bottle in the photo, and based on this article, no one from the Kardashian clan has a baby young enough to drink from a baby bottle. In addition, the paparazzi caught Kylie Jenner hiding from them under a blanket. People are wondering what else it could be.

