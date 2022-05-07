in Music Videos

Accra’s King Promise adorns leading lady in Jae5-produced ‘Ginger’ visual: Watch

“Your body is a felony.”

This week, celebrated Ghanaian artist King Promise released the official video for his new song ‘Ginger’. The Accra-native croons to her as the couple lays down in various places. Throughout the Chris Chuky-directed visual, he assures her that he will hold her down, give her what she deserves, and more. Check out the visual for the Jae5-produced love song below.

Author

  • Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

    View all posts

Gingerking promise

Tribeca Festival launches “Tribeca at Home”

New York film tech upstart SHOWRUNNER raises $4M, moves to HQ to Chicago