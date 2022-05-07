Accra’s King Promise adorns leading lady in Jae5-produced ‘Ginger’ visual: Watch

“Your body is a felony.”

This week, celebrated Ghanaian artist King Promise released the official video for his new song ‘Ginger’. The Accra-native croons to her as the couple lays down in various places. Throughout the Chris Chuky-directed visual, he assures her that he will hold her down, give her what she deserves, and more. Check out the visual for the Jae5-produced love song below.

Author Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

