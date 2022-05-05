British-Nigerian artist Kid AlpHa shares ‘Colours (Remix)’ featuring J Kaz and Demmaa

Nigerian-born and United Kingdom-based Kid AlpHa gets J Kaz and Demmaa on ‘Colours (Remix)’, a catchy Afrobeats soundtrack. From the very touch of the needle, the record feels ready for a round in the mainstream market. The chipmunk-y sample stabbing through the first nine seconds of the introduction makes the ear die for more. In addition, the relatively swingy percussive drum pattern we encounter henceforth creates an amusing and solid bedrock for the song. Not only do Kid Alpha and his counterparts deliver the underlying theme of woo (winning others over) in a modern Afrocentric serenade, but the lads also blend their performances well to create a smooth experience.

It’s an enjoyable, mellow yet danceable jam—a party starter and an excellent lounge backdrop. Give ‘Colours (Remix)’ a listen below.

Author Mufaro "Forbes" Mujuru I am passionate about African music, the business, and expanding markets behind it. I write bits about it on GRUNGECAKE. I am also the founder of Big Soko Music Group Ltd and the head behind Commune Curate.

