Kevin Gates teams up with new signee Dusa for ‘Dear God’: Listen

In the last days of October, Kevin Gates released a track, which doubles as his letter God. From wanting a woman who listens to him, and a team that’s “willing to crash” so he can be a satisfied person on this planet. Dusa, not to be confused with the rapper of the same name in Cleveland, says he was broke, dealt with an unfaithful partner, prayed for his recent success and waited his turn. Stream the song, which is still on YouTube’s Trending for Music at #26, below produced by T Boy.

