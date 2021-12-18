Justin Bieber announces collaboration with Italian luxury scooter brand Vespa

Driven by the desire to explore creativity, celebrate style and design, and have some fun doing it, today Justin Bieber and Vespa announce one of the most unexpected and exciting collaborations of 2022.

The meeting of the world’s biggest pop star and the classic Italian brand is no chance encounter. Style and design are a source of constant inspiration for Justin, while Vespa has always been close to the world of music and youth culture.

My fans know how much I love sports: skateboarding, hockey, basketball, BMX. I’ve always been drawn to that mix of style, grace and speed, said Justin Bieber. Im excited to put my spin on the iconic Italian design of Vespa.

Stay tuned for the 2022 unveiling of an exciting new collaboration between two contemporary global icons: Justin Bieber and Vespa.

