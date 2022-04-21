in Music, News

Listen to Nigerian singer Joeboy’s new playful record ‘Cubana’

Photos: Courtesy of the publicist

The Nigerian singer says the song “is probably the most playful song [he’s] ever released”.

Joeboy, the ‘Sip (Alcohol)’ singer, released his new single ‘Cubana’ last month, and it has a high playback value. If you are a fan who likes to sing along and dance to the music you listen to, the Lagos-native has many records for you to play. It premiered on The Dotty Show on Apple Music 1. Check out the TYPE A-produced record now.

Joeboy will begin his first North American tour in Miami Beach on April 27. Buy a concert ticket and support Joeboy and an African promoter if you’re around. Duke Concept is in charge of the tour.

Written by Richardine Bartee

