in Culture, Music Reviews, Music Videos

Nigeria’s Joeboy gets baby news in official video for ‘Body & Soul’: Watch

199 Views 1 Comment

Less than a week ago, Nigeria’s global pop star Joeboy released the official video for his song ‘Body & Soul’. As the Perliks Definition directed picture opens, the ‘Contour’ singer sits with his lady; they enjoy each other’s company with light-hearted conversation and fun. On another day, the artist receives a text from her, giving him notice that she’s pregnant.

ADVERTISEMENT




Watch the video now to see how the couple deals with the sudden change.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ghanaian superstar Sarkodie enlists Nigeria’s Ink Boy for ‘One Million Cedis’: Watch

Nigerian Afrorap star Laycon joins forces with Tytanium for love song ‘Only You’: Watch