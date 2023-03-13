Nigeria’s Joeboy gets baby news in official video for ‘Body & Soul’: Watch

Less than a week ago, Nigeria’s global pop star Joeboy released the official video for his song ‘Body & Soul’. As the Perliks Definition directed picture opens, the ‘Contour’ singer sits with his lady; they enjoy each other’s company with light-hearted conversation and fun. On another day, the artist receives a text from her, giving him notice that she’s pregnant.
Watch the video now to see how the couple deals with the sudden change.
