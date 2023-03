Three weeks ago, Tytanium producer teamed up with Nigerian artist Laycon for a love song called ‘Only You’. In the record, he sings about wanting to appreciate his lady from the bottom of his heart and lets her know that Coke, Fanta, and 7-Up aren’t as sweet as her.

ADVERTISEMENT







Watch the video below to see the pair express their love in a smoky room near a translucent grand piano.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email

WhatsApp

Print

Reddit

Facebook

Telegram

Skype

Pinterest

Pocket