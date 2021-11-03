in Music, News

JAY-Z is officially on Instagram

Photo: Pitchfork

As you may have heard, JAY-Z is now officially on Instagram. The billionaire mogul, who started his music career in 1988, just celebrated his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as “the first living solo rap artist” to get the honour ever. As far as who he follows on Instagram, Twitter has been going wild with one user (@TheKalenAllen) saying:

If you’re a fan of the Brooklyn-bred entity, join the millions of people who will follow him before the night is over at @jayz.

