JAY-Z is officially on Instagram

As you may have heard, JAY-Z is now officially on Instagram. The billionaire mogul, who started his music career in 1988, just celebrated his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as “the first living solo rap artist” to get the honour ever. As far as who he follows on Instagram, Twitter has been going wild with one user (@TheKalenAllen) saying:

The fact that Jay-Z only follows Beyoncé on Instagram and she doesn’t follow him is very on brand hahaha — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) November 3, 2021

If you’re a fan of the Brooklyn-bred entity, join the millions of people who will follow him before the night is over at @jayz.

Update: After years and years of not following anyone, Beyoncé has officially followed her husband, Shawn Carter, to which she has been wed for 13 years, back on Instagram. The story is developing… https://t.co/PotsTBnh4D — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) November 3, 2021

