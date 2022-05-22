in Music Videos

Zimbabwean-born “Voice UK” winner Annatoria teams up with rising Afrobeats star Ishan on ‘Lola’: Watch

updated

‘Lola’ is a fun, teen-like-romantic promise that is reasonably relatable. A mid-tempo Afrobeats bump with solid performances from the two young Zimbabwean artists, Annatoria and Ishan. Although spending most of their lives on different hemispheres, the duo generates undeniable chemistry on this record. It’s almost like they grew up together. Their voices blend well with the composition resulting in an enjoyable smooth listen.

AnnatoriaIshanLola

