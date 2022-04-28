Nigerian singer FAVE shares video for ‘Mr Man’: Watch

Nigerian singer-songwriter FAVE starts the video for ‘Mr Man’ with hypnotising eyes and a beat face to sing about her lover. She doesn’t want to fall asleep without him near, and she’s seemingly deep in her thoughts, but is FAVE ready for all she’s singing or is she only dreaming? Watch the music video below to find out.
Richardine Bartee
Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.