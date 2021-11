Rolling under the radar, seemingly, and not getting as much support as he once was, Brooklyn legend Desiigner keeps pushing with new music that his loyal fans appreciate. About a week ago, the artist released the official visual for his track ‘I’m Ready’, referencing Alicia Keys original titled ‘Un-Thinkable’. If you’re ready to get to the next level of your life, you may want to tap in.

