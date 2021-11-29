in Music Videos, News

R&B artist Muni Long shares official visual for ‘Hrs and Hrs’: Watch

How awesome is it that her name is Muni Long, like “money long”?

Muni Long
Photo: Rated R&B

Muni Long—real name—Priscilla Renea—is a new name to the general public, but the R&B/Soul singer-songwriter is known in the music industry as a successful songwriter. To her credit, she has written for some of today’s favourite pop stars like Fifth Harmony (‘Worth It’), Rihanna (‘California King Bed’), Selena Gomez (‘Who Says’), and others. Now, the Florida-bred artist is stepping into the spotlight to sing about love, wanting to stop loving, and meeting someone who made her not give up on adoration. As the lyrics of the song trail along, she details what she can do for hours upon hours with her partner.

If you like what you’ve watched and heard, tomorrow at 3 PM, Muni Long will release the official video for her track ‘IMU’. Set a reminder so that you do not miss out.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Director of Content for Duke Concept; Bartee is an Entertainment Creator for Google Web Stories. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Hrs and HrsMuni Long