Nigerian artist Bad Boy Timz shares stylish visual for ‘Move’: Watch

Bad Boy Timz is back!

It has been quite a while since Bad Boy Timz gifted us with any new music from the Nigerian artist. According to a report written two days ago, he dealt with business-related issues with Anonymous Music’s (then) record label. The report says the ‘Loading’ singer sued the label for 200,000,000 NGN, about 486,000 USD, and terminated their contract. Now, he’s back with an independent self-release on Shock Absorbers Music.

If you’re looking for a good time or a feel-good jam, Bad Boy Timz provides you with what you need. Check out the official video for his new track, ‘Move’, produced by Semzi. The fashion and style are on point for the Director K-direction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

