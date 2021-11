At the end of October, Derez De’Shon—one of my favourite rising artists—released his music video with Morray for ‘All Them Days’. Known for telling relatable life stories and unfortunate realities in their music, the guys sing about regularly living without heat, living without full nutritional meals at home, and more. Stepping away from their rough starts as individuals, the pair, now, celebrate their new lives and circumstances. Check it out below.

