David Guetta, Ayra Starr, and Lil Durk share high-production visual for ‘Big FU’: Watch

David Guetta released the official music video for his recent collaboration with 2024 GRAMMY nominated artists Ayra Starr and Lil Durk today. Over the polished production, each artist sings about relationships. The Beninese native, known for Afrobeats hit like ‘Rush’ and ‘Bloody Samaritan’, stays on theme and sends an apt forget you to a past lover who obviously seems to deserve it. Chicago’s own decides to go the other route to show appreciation to his lover and takes it up a notch to celebrate her mother for giving birth to her. Check out the video directed by Shapxo below.

ADVERTISEMENT







Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

