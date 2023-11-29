in Culture, Music Reviews, Music Videos, Trending

David Guetta, Ayra Starr, and Lil Durk share high-production visual for ‘Big FU’: Watch

David Guetta released the official music video for his recent collaboration with 2024 GRAMMY nominated artists Ayra Starr and Lil Durk today. Over the polished production, each artist sings about relationships. The Beninese native, known for Afrobeats hit like ‘Rush’ and ‘Bloody Samaritan’, stays on theme and sends an apt forget you to a past lover who obviously seems to deserve it. Chicago’s own decides to go the other route to show appreciation to his lover and takes it up a notch to celebrate her mother for giving birth to her. Check out the video directed by Shapxo below.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

