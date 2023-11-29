in Music, Culture, Events, News, Tours

Busta Rhymes announces North American ‘Blockbusta’ tour: See dates

Photo: Courtesy of the label

Today, Busta Rhymes announced his North American tour dates in support of his new album ‘Blockbusta’. When the Hip-Hop legend completes the remaining dates on 50 Cent’s ‘Final Lap’ world tour, he will embark on his twenty-four-date tour on March 13 at The Masonic in San Francisco, California. It ends at the Paramount in Brooklyn, New York, on April 21. As it mentions on the advertisement, his longtime hypeman, Spliff Star, will join him alongside DJ Scratchator. Pre-sale tickets are now on-sale. General pre-sale tickets become available on Friday, December 1.

Blockbusta 2024 Tour Dates

3/13 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
3/15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
3/16 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
3/17 San Diego, CA SOMA
3/19 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
3/20 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
3/22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
3/24 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
3/26 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
3/28 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
3/30 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy
4/1 Orlando, FL House of Blues
4/2 Miami Beach, FL Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
4/4 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
4/5 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte
4/7 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia
4/8 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
4/9 Boston, MA House of Blues
4/11 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
4/12 Toronto, ON HISTORY
4/14 Chicago, IL Radius Chicago
4/17 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
4/18 Cincinnati, OH Andrew Bradley Music Center
4/21 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Written by Richardine Bartee

Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade;

