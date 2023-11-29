Crownz, the Cameroonian artist with the Dancehall vibes, shares official visual for ‘Where Dem Dey’: Watch

Based on the lyrical content of this song, Crownz sounds like the second coming of Pop Smoke, a gangster who likes to dance.

Venturing out to visit a friend, Crownz rides through the streets of Cameroon on motorbikes with his gang of friends. For the three-minute offering, the artist calmly sings about eradicating his opps (“send a bad man very, very far away”, “if I come inna your hood, it’s a game over” and “if dey come inna mi yard, dem go see murder”), confidently scooping any man’s girl (“if I come inna di club, girl dem bend over”), and does impressive legwork, a complex dance move popularised in Nigeria, also known as Zanku—credited to Nigerian street artist Zlatan. The track comes from his forthcoming extended play set to release in 2024.

