in Culture, Music Reviews, Music Videos

Crownz, the Cameroonian artist with the Dancehall vibes, shares official visual for ‘Where Dem Dey’: Watch

Photo: Instagram

Based on the lyrical content of this song, Crownz sounds like the second coming of Pop Smoke, a gangster who likes to dance.

Photo: Instagram

Venturing out to visit a friend, Crownz rides through the streets of Cameroon on motorbikes with his gang of friends. For the three-minute offering, the artist calmly sings about eradicating his opps (“send a bad man very, very far away”, “if I come inna your hood, it’s a game over” and “if dey come inna mi yard, dem go see murder”), confidently scooping any man’s girl (“if I come inna di club, girl dem bend over”), and does impressive legwork, a complex dance move popularised in Nigeria, also known as Zanku—credited to Nigerian street artist Zlatan. The track comes from his forthcoming extended play set to release in 2024.

CrownzWhere Dem Dey

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Apple Music Live partners with Brent Faiyaz for tonight’s London performance