Watch Lil Durk pay homage to Lil Wayne in new video ‘Smurk Carter’

After yesterday’s GRAMMY 2024 nomination announcement for Best Melodic Rap Performance news revealed, we are almost sure Lil Durk was somewhere celebrating another win. Today, the Chicago-bred champion shares news close to home: His new compilation, ‘Nightmares In The Trenches’, will hit the market next week. About the track that pays homage to fellow rapper Lil Wayne visually, Lil Durk delivers bars about indictments, money and violence, losing friends and family over a thumping bassline using a different flow this round.

ADVERTISEMENT







The project comes out on November 17. Before you head out, watch the official music video for ‘Smurk Carter’ below. It is currently #4 on YouTube’s Trending for Music, has over one million views and was released yesterday.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

