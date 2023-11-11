in Culture, Music Reviews, Music Videos, News, Trending

Watch Lil Durk pay homage to Lil Wayne in new video ‘Smurk Carter’

Photos: Courtesy of the publicist

After yesterday’s GRAMMY 2024 nomination announcement for Best Melodic Rap Performance news revealed, we are almost sure Lil Durk was somewhere celebrating another win. Today, the Chicago-bred champion shares news close to home: His new compilation, ‘Nightmares In The Trenches’, will hit the market next week. About the track that pays homage to fellow rapper Lil Wayne visually, Lil Durk delivers bars about indictments, money and violence, losing friends and family over a thumping bassline using a different flow this round.

The project comes out on November 17. Before you head out, watch the official music video for ‘Smurk Carter’ below. It is currently #4 on YouTube’s Trending for Music, has over one million views and was released yesterday.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

