Mariah Carey sued again over holiday chart-topper ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey, the megastar that once tried to copyright the phrase—”Queen of Christmas”—is now facing another lawsuit “over her Christmas musical dominance”. Unfortunately, the lawsuit states that Mariah Carey’s classic holiday tune copies at least “50 percent” of Andy Stone’s song performed with Vince Vance & the Valiants and are “in almost the same order.” According to the source article, Stone is seeking $20 million in damages. According to the source article, he has been unsuccessful with working it out with Carey, her co-writer and Sony Music.

