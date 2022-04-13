in Music, News

Stream David Guetta’s latest song ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’ featuring Becky Hill and Ella Henderson

Photo: Courtesy of the publicist

Last week, David Guetta released his latest collaboration ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’ with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson. The feel-good nature of the anthemic song lets listeners know that good times, love and positivity are priorities. With everything happening in the world, breaks through music are necessary. BBC Radio 1’s Best New Pop and its Party Anthems show similarly supported the record upon its release. Cheers to the wild parties on the horizon that lead to lifetime memories.

Check out the track poised to be a Summer anthem below until its cinematic music video, shot in Barcelona and Miami, comes out next week.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

