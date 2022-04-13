Stream David Guetta’s latest song ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’ featuring Becky Hill and Ella Henderson

Last week, David Guetta released his latest collaboration ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’ with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson. The feel-good nature of the anthemic song lets listeners know that good times, love and positivity are priorities. With everything happening in the world, breaks through music are necessary. BBC Radio 1’s Best New Pop and its Party Anthems show similarly supported the record upon its release. Cheers to the wild parties on the horizon that lead to lifetime memories.

Check out the track poised to be a Summer anthem below until its cinematic music video, shot in Barcelona and Miami, comes out next week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

