Gdzilla, the masked Nigerian prodigy, announces self-titled forthcoming EP

Gdzilla, the Lagos, Nigeria-bred masked entertainer will release the first single ‘High Tension’ tomorrow from his forthcoming debut EP.

Today, the latest news from DPrince’s Jonzing World label is the announcement for his new artist Gdzilla, an artist the visionary launced in August on social media. Sending critics and fans in a frenzy, they’ve shared thoughts about him, the snippet of his first track, and even speculate about his real identity.

Even lagbaja get breathing space, but Gdzilla no fit even drink from his cup. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ubAkHnybsh — AFRO NIGERIA 🇳🇬 (@afro_nigeria2) September 11, 2023

Jonzing world signing be like Rema Full face

Ruger one eye

Gdzilla no face Next signing fit be spirit 😆 TOTO Esther Banky Black Sherif Nigeria sexyy Red Kylie Chelsea Travis Scott — 7DNaija Media (@7dnaija) August 30, 2023

Jonzing World is best known for giving the world the talents Rema and Ruger. Therefore, there’s a standard to uphold—exciting us as African music superfans. Luckily, we would not have to wait long since ‘High Tension’ is out everywhere tomorrow, December 1. Following its release, Gdzilla’s eponymous debut EP will also land.

