Gdzilla, the masked Nigerian prodigy, announces self-titled forthcoming EP

Gdzilla, the Lagos, Nigeria-bred masked entertainer will release the first single ‘High Tension’ tomorrow from his forthcoming debut EP.
Today, the latest news from DPrince’s Jonzing World label is the announcement for his new artist Gdzilla, an artist the visionary launced in August on social media. Sending critics and fans in a frenzy, they’ve shared thoughts about him, the snippet of his first track, and even speculate about his real identity.
Even lagbaja get breathing space, but Gdzilla no fit even drink from his cup. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ubAkHnybsh
Jonzing world signing be like
Rema Full face
Ruger one eye
Gdzilla no face
Next signing fit be spirit 😆
TOTO Esther Banky Black Sherif Nigeria sexyy Red Kylie Chelsea Travis Scott
Jonzing World is best known for giving the world the talents Rema and Ruger. Therefore, there’s a standard to uphold—exciting us as African music superfans. Luckily, we would not have to wait long since ‘High Tension’ is out everywhere tomorrow, December 1. Following its release, Gdzilla’s eponymous debut EP will also land.