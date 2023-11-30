in Music, Culture, News

Gdzilla, the masked Nigerian prodigy, announces self-titled forthcoming EP

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Gdzilla, the Lagos, Nigeria-bred masked entertainer will release the first single ‘High Tension’ tomorrow from his forthcoming debut EP.

ADVERTISEMENT




Today, the latest news from DPrince’s Jonzing World label is the announcement for his new artist Gdzilla, an artist the visionary launced in August on social media. Sending critics and fans in a frenzy, they’ve shared thoughts about him, the snippet of his first track, and even speculate about his real identity.

ADVERTISEMENT




ADVERTISEMENT




Jonzing World is best known for giving the world the talents Rema and Ruger. Therefore, there’s a standard to uphold—exciting us as African music superfans. Luckily, we would not have to wait long since ‘High Tension’ is out everywhere tomorrow, December 1. Following its release, Gdzilla’s eponymous debut EP will also land.

GdzillaHigh Tension

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

David Guetta, Ayra Starr, and Lil Durk share high-production visual for ‘Big FU’: Watch