Stream Italian producer Constantin’s latest track ‘Close to You’ featuring Domino

Feeling lonely is one of the saddest emotions to muster through. If you aren’t in the right mind, it can spring on depression, and you’re left feeling lost or inadequate, so to hear Domino sing about conquering that feeling is healthy. As far as the lyrics convey in the song, a man wants to get close to the person “right for him”, and she makes him feel a tingling sensation in his heart. She may be the one. On the production side, now that we spend a lot of our time in Las Vegas, we hear more EDM than other genres of music. Constantin’s ‘Close to You’ could get played on any given night in between sets at Drai’s. It is a banger. Listen to the producer-slash-DJ’s latest effort below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

