Cardi B offers to pay for Bronx’s Twin Parks fire victims burials

According to a report on the Associated Press website, the Bronx-bred superstar Cardi B wants to handle the burial costs for the seventeen people killed in a domestic fire recently in the Bronx. New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the GRAMMY Award-winning artist would grant the help of burying them in Gambia, their West African homeland. The artist shared the following statement:

I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help. I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.