Cardi B offers to pay for Bronx’s Twin Parks fire victims burials

    Photo: Instagram

    According to a report on the Associated Press website, the Bronx-bred superstar Cardi B wants to handle the burial costs for the seventeen people killed in a domestic fire recently in the Bronx. New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the GRAMMY Award-winning artist would grant the help of burying them in Gambia, their West African homeland. The artist shared the following statement:

    I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help. I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

    BronxCardi BThe BronxTwin Parks fire