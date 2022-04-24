Nigerian-born rappers Asuquomo and psiv team up for Drill track ‘Roll Deep’: Watch

As the controversial music style—Drill—seeps into the American mainstream market and continues to inspire several artists across the globe, Nigeria seems to be the next hotbed to push the sound. If you’ve talked to any Nigerian artists who do not make Afrobeats, you’d know they do not have the easiest time promoting their music commercially. Nonetheless, it is good to see that new wave rappers from Nigeria collaborate and do their best to carry the sound on their backs.

Two days ago, Port Harcourt-born Ottawa-based rapper Asuquomo released the official music video for his lead single ‘Roll Deep’ featuring the 234 Drill rapper, psiv—pronounced “PS 4”. The menacing record comes from the Canada-dwelling rapper’s forthcoming extended play titled ‘INI MINI MO’ on Friday, May 13. Regarding their collaboration, both artists shared their thoughts:

I’m tryna tap in with the exciting energy on the West African Drill Scene, and psiv knew exactly what that needed — Asuquomo

Roll Deep is a very unique record because of Asuquomo and I’s backgrounds. Back in Nigeria, Asuquomo grew up in PortHarcourt while I have lived most of my life in Lagos; both [are] very intense places with different energies. Combining that with his Canadian Hip-Hop roots and the sonic influence of Grime and UK Drill on my sound, we have delivered a standout Nigerian Drill record that captures the very best elements of the many worlds that we have been exposed to — psiv

Last April, psiv shared his debut project with the world. It is called ‘Welcome to The 234’. The five-track effort spoke to the local-turned-global outcry connected to the terrifying #EndSARS protests and the rapper’s other experiences in his hometown of Lagos.

Watch the official music video for ‘Roll Deep’ now to see the Nigeria-born rappers in action. Asquqomo has opened for BROCKHAMPTON, Mdou Moctar, and Wizkid. We’re eager to see what’s next to come.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

