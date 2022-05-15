Akwa Ibom-native artist Anijamz shares new fun track ‘Bendi’: Listen

Young and talented Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Anijamz shows consistency with the release of the new single ‘Bendi’, which in Nigeria means “bring it”. Always mindful of sending a positive message, Anijamz has come a long way from his first single release of 2012. As soon as ‘Bendi’ flares out your speakers, be prepared to get up out of your seat and move your feet, thanks to the help of super-producer Majorbangz. Anijamz voice is mesmerizing, but you would have to listen for yourself.
Check out the Afrobeats/Amapiano track ‘Bendi’ by Anijamz below. It’s guaranteed to motivate you throughout the day.