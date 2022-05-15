Akwa Ibom-native artist Anijamz shares new fun track ‘Bendi’: Listen

Young and talented Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Anijamz shows consistency with the release of the new single ‘Bendi’, which in Nigeria means “bring it”. Always mindful of sending a positive message, Anijamz has come a long way from his first single release of 2012. As soon as ‘Bendi’ flares out your speakers, be prepared to get up out of your seat and move your feet, thanks to the help of super-producer Majorbangz. Anijamz voice is mesmerizing, but you would have to listen for yourself.

Check out the Afrobeats/Amapiano track ‘Bendi’ by Anijamz below. It’s guaranteed to motivate you throughout the day.

Authors ReMyD ReDD ReMy'D is GRUNGECAKE's first Global Music Features Writer.

Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

