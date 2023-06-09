Ghanaian-American star Amaarae unleashes brand new album ‘Fountain Baby’: Stream

Today, Ghanaian-American star Amaarae released her highly-anticipated album ‘Fountain Baby’. There are jams for everyone: The zodiac freaks (‘Co-Star’), the baddest bitches (‘Princess Going Digital’), and love (‘Big Steppa’). As you listen to the album, you’ll hear an array of pleasant sounds that could be used for films, and a delectable Punk track (‘Sex, Violence, Suicide’). Don’t be surprised if you see more of her videos with apt subtitles and collaborations with artists that make music in Asian languages. Stream the beautifully-made album below out now through Interscope.

Then, have at the Lauren Dunn direction below. In the interim, let’s be on standby for Amaarae’s Tiny Desk performance later this month.