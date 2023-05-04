“Air. I need some air.”

Yesterday, Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Amaarae released a new single called ‘Co-Star’ for her upcoming album, ‘Fountain Baby’, set to release on June 9. Finding inspiration from zodiac signs, the polymath sings and describes her relationships with various people. Most women pass the test, but as a Cancer (born July 4), she thinks Leos are spoiled, would pass on Aries, the Aquarius is lazy and unserious and states that Libra bitches are horrible. Other than that, there’s an extreme need for speed. Check out the official visual for the mesmerising production below. You wouldn’t guess who the winner is.

Some star cameos include The Clermont Twins, model Biba Williams, Nigerian rapper Deto Black, 1XBlue designer Lois Saunders, photographer and model Moyosore Briggs and more.