Watch Trinidad’s Boy Boy and Congolese Londoner BackRoad Gee’s ‘Bounce’

When you hear this one in the club, try hard to fight the temptation of busting a dance.

Photo: Courtesy of the publicist

Today, Trinidadian artist Boy Boy (‘Adrenaline’ and ‘Die Die’) and Congolese Londoner BackRoad Gee (‘Party Popper’ and ‘Under Attack’) released the official visual for their collaboration ‘Bounce’. Displaying a standing hairstyle reminiscent of Popcaan’s, the rising Dancehall artist delivers his lyrics with power and expressive body language. The Drill-Grime hybrid talent matches his collaborator’s energy with lines about what goes up must come down—placing fear in his opponent’s heart by saying, “gunshots everywhere, tell the man be prepared/tell that man be scared”.

Watch the video now directed by award-winning director Jay Parpworth for the Joffstar-produced record.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

