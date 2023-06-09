Watch Trinidad’s Boy Boy and Congolese Londoner BackRoad Gee’s ‘Bounce’

Today, Trinidadian artist Boy Boy (‘Adrenaline’ and ‘Die Die’) and Congolese Londoner BackRoad Gee (‘Party Popper’ and ‘Under Attack’) released the official visual for their collaboration ‘Bounce’. Displaying a standing hairstyle reminiscent of Popcaan’s, the rising Dancehall artist delivers his lyrics with power and expressive body language. The Drill-Grime hybrid talent matches his collaborator’s energy with lines about what goes up must come down—placing fear in his opponent’s heart by saying, “gunshots everywhere, tell the man be prepared/tell that man be scared”.

Watch the video now directed by award-winning director Jay Parpworth for the Joffstar-produced record.