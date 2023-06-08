Tiwa Savage wonders why that special someone stopped answering: Watch ‘Pick Up’

It’s giving “female Asake”.

Tiwa Savage, named the Queen of Afrobeats, has released the official music video for her new track ‘Pick Up’. The Nigerian star sings in the chorus about an individual who has played with her heart and is no longer answering her calls.

“Me I no dey understand anymore/Everything no dey like e dey before/And I know you’re working from 9 to 4/I go dey till 10 and you never call/Could somebody be trying to take olomi from me?”

There’s no telling what made the person ghost her, but to hear that she’s been trimming [down] and not receiving any compliments is wild. Have you seen how incredible she looked in recent years?

We’ve also noticed that the record is out—courtesy of Everything Savage—her imprint. Sometimes, independence is the way to go. With that factor, the Lagos State shining star will soon tour North America (starting July 29 in Seattle, Washington).