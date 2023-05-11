Adidas to resume sale of Yeezy sneakers

Footwear giant Adidas has been faced with a dilemma over what to do with the millions of Yeezy brand shoes sitting in storage after sales of the brand were put on hold following the company’s high-profile split with Kanye West last year.

Adidas has decided to sell some of its Yeezy merch from its now-defunct partnership with Kanye West and donate some of the proceeds to charity.

Millions of Yeezy brand shoes with a retail value of €1.2bn are sitting in storage after the industry giant put the sale of the sneakers on hold.