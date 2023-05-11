Hear Nigerian-American star Teni’s new sound on ‘No Days Off’

In a delectable upbeat track, Nigerian Afropop star Teni sings about shooting hoops and putting her life on the line. As the song progresses, the newly independent artist shouts out her day ones and switches from English to Yoruba, and later informs us all that she’s about that life.

“I’ve been shooting hoops on the court with no days off

And you know I put my life on the line and it paid off

Just imagine if I didn’t leave Atlanta for Lagos

Tobi, Bunmi, Brenda & Wale, that’s my day ones”

Described as a freestyle created in three major cities (Lagos, Los Angeles, and Cape Town), the ‘Case’ crooner teased the record previously at a show in Lagos.

Stream Teni’s second single below from her forthcoming album ‘Tears of the Sun’ (out in August). As revealed in the press details, Teni’s album promises to reveal “her true self”. After several changes, we’re all looking forward to experiencing the new Teni. We can’t wait to hear the Lagos-born embrace her sexuality more.