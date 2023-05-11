New Twitter CEO to replace Elon Musk

Elon Musk keeps his promise after posting a poll on Twitter asking users to vote for or against his replacement as CEO of the tech company.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

The SpaceX founder then went on to announce that a replacement executive would start at Twitter in about six weeks.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Musk will still remain on the board as executive chairman and chief technical officer covering “product, software, and sysops”.