New Twitter CEO to replace Elon Musk

Elon Musk keeps his promise after posting a poll on Twitter asking users to vote for or against his replacement as CEO of the tech company.

The SpaceX founder then went on to announce that a replacement executive would start at Twitter in about six weeks.

Musk will still remain on the board as executive chairman and chief technical officer covering “product, software, and sysops”.

Written by Manny King John

