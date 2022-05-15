3 people injured at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas

Developing story: According to a report published last night by 8 News Now in Las Vegas, three people were injured at Snoop Dogg’s two-day festival Lovers & Friends. Xochitl Underwood reported that people heard gunfire some minutes after 10 PM, making a large group of concertgoers leave the premises. The people hurt were a result of the crowd rushing to the exit. The authorities took the hurt concertgoers to the nearest hospital for treatment. ABC News reported the following quote from a police statement, “there is no evidence of a shooting, and the initial report has been deemed unfounded”.

Author Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

