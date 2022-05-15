Photo: Courtesy of Lovers & Friends
3 people injured at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas

Developing story: According to a report published last night by 8 News Now in Las Vegas, three people were injured at Snoop Dogg’s two-day festival Lovers & Friends. Xochitl Underwood reported that people heard gunfire some minutes after 10 PM, making a large group of concertgoers leave the premises. The people hurt were a result of the crowd rushing to the exit. The authorities took the hurt concertgoers to the nearest hospital for treatment. ABC News reported the following quote from a police statement, “there is no evidence of a shooting, and the initial report has been deemed unfounded”.

