Watch 2 Chainz’s latest video ‘Pop Music’ featuring Moneybagg Yo and BeatKing

Houston producer BeatKing lets us know what we are in for from the start of the record. Just look at his shirts.

Three days ago, legendary Southern rapper 2 Chainz, known for his stellar evolution, released the official video for the twerk-inducing ‘Pop Music’ with Moneybagg Yo and BeatKing. Live from the streets, 2 Chainz paints the picture about women who scam, lie and likes to have fun, and if you listen long enough, you may know her. His description of how she wants to look is vivid. Moneybagg Yo raps about transforming someone’s life with a new car and how his “wifey” might buy them a watch.

Watch the booty-filled visual directed by Zee Motion below for the BeatKing production. We’d say the ladies are from Texas, but if they aren’t, they’re doing a damned good job.

Next month, 2 Chainz starts his Legendz of the Streetz tour. His next album ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’ comes out on February 4.

