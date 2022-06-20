Listen to Ghanaian artist Twitch 4EVA’s latest groovy single ‘Sweetie’

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Twitch 4EVA has released his follow-up single to the well-received ‘Moko’ called ‘Sweetie’. The barely two-minute-long dem-bowed Afrobeats jam is characterised by the typical dance-evoking percussion arrangement—one reminiscent of Salif Keita’s all-time hit record, ‘Africa’. A bouncy bass leaps about the space creating an undeniable groovy sensation. Twitch 4EVA doesn’t hesitate to sing to us a vivid description of his sweetheart. Taking advantage of his slightly grimey textured vocal, the singer doesn’t shy away from experimenting with demanding delivery and song structure. Twitch 4EVA is definitely one of the new blood to look out for.

