Hear Nigerian French-Canadian artist TÖME’s vulnerable ‘Prelude’ EP

On Friday, TÖME released a six-track EP called ‘Prelude’ with a bonus remix track, showcasing honesty, vulnerability, and her growth as an artist. Throughout the songwriting on this uptempo body of work, the Nigerian French-Canadian artist, with a captivating gaze, sings about being in love, and losing her first love, her father. Though the short extended play touches on the passing of a parent, it isn’t sappy. It is an incredible collaboration by TÖME and producer Chuckwuma Collins, also known as Flow, that outlines love, hustle, and more for her.

ADVERTISEMENT







Stream the project ‘Prelude’ below to hear the talented Alté singer-songwriter bear her soul to a new audience this time. It’s only fifteen minutes and four seconds long.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

