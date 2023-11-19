in Culture, Extended Plays, Music Reviews

Hear Nigerian French-Canadian artist TÖME’s vulnerable ‘Prelude’ EP

Photo: Courtesy of the artist

On Friday, TÖME released a six-track EP called ‘Prelude’ with a bonus remix track, showcasing honesty, vulnerability, and her growth as an artist. Throughout the songwriting on this uptempo body of work, the Nigerian French-Canadian artist, with a captivating gaze, sings about being in love, and losing her first love, her father. Though the short extended play touches on the passing of a parent, it isn’t sappy. It is an incredible collaboration by TÖME and producer Chuckwuma Collins, also known as Flow, that outlines love, hustle, and more for her.

Stream the project ‘Prelude’ below to hear the talented Alté singer-songwriter bear her soul to a new audience this time. It’s only fifteen minutes and four seconds long.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

