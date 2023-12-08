in Culture, Music Reviews, News, Trending

Hear Nigerian superstar Tems’ new release ‘Not An Angel’

Photo: Spotify

Photo: Spotify

Instead of fighting to appear clean and pristine to the world, Tems belts out lyrics about a previous love interest, who wasn’t present. As most women of all ages and backgrounds tend to do, the Lagos-born success expresses in the song that she would have given herself for him. After whichever length of time, she’s luckily woken up and is “Now, I’m changing over”, “moving on” and “not turning back” because she knows her worth, the truth, and makes it clear doesn’t need anything more from him. Stream the new track, released today, below to hear her sing further dynamics of their now-baked connection.

Not An AngelTems

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

