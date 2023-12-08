Hear Nigerian superstar Tems’ new release ‘Not An Angel’

Instead of fighting to appear clean and pristine to the world, Tems belts out lyrics about a previous love interest, who wasn’t present. As most women of all ages and backgrounds tend to do, the Lagos-born success expresses in the song that she would have given herself for him. After whichever length of time, she’s luckily woken up and is “Now, I’m changing over”, “moving on” and “not turning back” because she knows her worth, the truth, and makes it clear doesn’t need anything more from him. Stream the new track, released today, below to hear her sing further dynamics of their now-baked connection.

