Stream Nigerian star Tekno’s new jam ‘Away’

Unlocking another level of his victorious artistry, Nigerian star Tekno has released a new danceable track featuring South Africa’s infectious log drums at the forefront. On the record, the artist sings about a woman named Funmi that doesn’t tell him the truth and the need to ward off bad energy. After all, partying and spending the money in his pocket are his main objectives. Check it out below to start the party in your head and keep the bad energy away. The record is a follow-up to his latest album, ‘The More The Better’.

ADVERTISEMENT







Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

