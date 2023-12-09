in Culture, Music Reviews, News

Stream Nigerian star Tekno’s new jam ‘Away’

Photo: Spotify

Unlocking another level of his victorious artistry, Nigerian star Tekno has released a new danceable track featuring South Africa’s infectious log drums at the forefront. On the record, the artist sings about a woman named Funmi that doesn’t tell him the truth and the need to ward off bad energy. After all, partying and spending the money in his pocket are his main objectives. Check it out below to start the party in your head and keep the bad energy away. The record is a follow-up to his latest album, ‘The More The Better’.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

