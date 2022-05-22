Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s ‘Buga’ becomes most Shazamed song in the world

Kizz Daniel‘s song ‘Buga’, featuring another Nigerian superstar, Tekno, becomes the most Shazamed song globally. In a congratulatory tweet, Shazam wrote, “Big congrats to @KizzDaniel!! #Buga is the most Shazamed song in the world.”
Big congrats to @KizzDaniel!!#Buga is the most Shazamed song in the world: https://t.co/4JzkWXj3D0 🗺️ pic.twitter.com/9QpzOCGGoN
— Shazam (@Shazam) May 19, 2022
This week's top 10 artists on the #ShazamGlobalChart 🎶🎵
1⃣@KizzDaniel
2⃣@Harry_Styles
3⃣@Camila_Cabello
4⃣@Indila
5⃣@jackharlow
6⃣@lizzo
7⃣@The_Beatnuts
8⃣JIN
9⃣@elleyduhe
🔟@FarrukoOfficial pic.twitter.com/zTCPdc8rS2
— Shazam (@Shazam) May 19, 2022
The Afrobeats hit song continues to climb the charts as it becomes a prominent soundtrack on TikTok videos and Instagram Stories.