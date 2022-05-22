Photo: Spotify
Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s ‘Buga’ becomes most Shazamed song in the world

Kizz Daniel‘s song ‘Buga’, featuring another Nigerian superstar, Tekno, becomes the most Shazamed song globally. In a congratulatory tweet, Shazam wrote, “Big congrats to @KizzDaniel!! #Buga is the most Shazamed song in the world.”

The Afrobeats hit song continues to climb the charts as it becomes a prominent soundtrack on TikTok videos and Instagram Stories.

