Stromae uplifts everyday employees with breathtaking ‘Santé’ visual: Watch

Yesterday, French Pop legend Stromae returned with a new track called ‘Santé’ and its visual component, and he is as fair and sassy as he wants to be with his lyrics. In defence of the everyday worker, the Etterbeek, Brussels, Belgium-born star tells the stories of hardworking people that are often overlooked and not celebrated. When we eat and drink in public places, they clean up after us, and some of us see them as lesser people, and it shouldn’t be that way. Stromae even goes as far as to utter some of the things that have been said in the song, “I’ll be back in an hour, it better be clean, so clean you could eat off the floor” and other things that point towards people losing their jobs for waiting long for what they want and have paid for.

And on the hook of the new beat track, he raises his glass to a group of people, usually, immigrants, who are unjustly disrespected and mistreated, “Let’s celebrate those who can’t celebrate/ For once, I want to raise my glass to those who don’t have it.”

Watch the well-done music video for ‘Santé’ to see employees get down with smiles on their faces and energetic dance moves at work. Jaroslav Moravec and Luc Van Haver were in charge of the direction.

