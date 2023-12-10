Play Nigerian sensation Seyi Vibez’s new EP ‘NAHAMciaga’ more than once

Last week, Nigeria’s fast-rising star Seyi Vibez released an outstanding five-track extended play titled ‘NAHAMciaga’. On the body of music, the Ketu-born star sings predominantly in Yoruba, in some English, and calls a name (“Tiwa” on the ‘Apala Interlude’) or makes a charming reference to the late American Drill star Pop Smoke’s popular slang (“I know you fuck with the woo” on ‘Today’) as necessary. On the opening track, its author sings about not carrying last as a Nigerian, explaining until one is exhausted, and “big bunda”. Listen to the infectious records now, as we all wait to see what the twenty-three-year-old star does next.

